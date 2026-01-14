Congress starts to prepare fallbacks as Trump keeps eyeing Greenland

As the Trump administration remains at an impasse with Greenland over its push for US control of the Danish territory, members of Congress in both parties are starting to prepare options to protect the NATO alliance.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, convened a Wednesday meeting of the Arctic Caucus with the foreign ministers from Greenland and Denmark, and she will travel to Copenhagen on Friday to meet with Danish officials to shore up relationships with the country. The moderate Republican has even introduced a long-shot bill that would block funds for a US incursion on any NATO ally.

It’s a very clear reaction to President Donald Trump’s persistent remarks about wresting power over Greenland. As Murkowski put it to Semafor on Wednesday afternoon: “If you had asked me a few weeks ago if I thought we needed a bill like this, I would say, of course not.”

“My hope is that this is all going to be water behind us, and we’re not going to need it,” she added. “But right now, we’ve got to make sure that there is no question about how we approach a relationship with Greenland … and we need to remember that it’s not just a relationship with Greenland, it’s the broader relationship with NATO.”

AD

She’s not alone in scrambling into action. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., is heading to Denmark with her and on Wednesday torched the “absurd” idea of taking Greenland. A few minutes earlier, Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., denounced a Greenland seizure as an “unprecedented act of strategic self-harm” and pointed out the miniscule support for it in public polls.

All three of those Republicans are known for their willingness to cross Trump. But they’re more concerned with achieving a de-escalation than battling with Trump — which means reaching an agreement with Denmark that avoids further threats to an ally.

“We need to effectively discourage the administration from taking a step that I hope and don’t believe they will take,” Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., told Semafor. He said it was important to continue to have face-to-face conversations with NATO allies amid the upheaval.

AD

Congress sent its increasingly urgent signals as top US, Danish and Greenlandic officials met on Wednesday, though their sitdown failed to resolve the stalemate over Trump’s calls for the US to control the Danish territory.

Both sides are in “fundamental disagreement,” Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen told reporters following the meeting with Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Denmark has ruled out the idea of allowing a US purchase of Greenland, while Trump has ratcheted up tensions further by suggesting that a US military takeover is on the table.

AD

“We need it for national security,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Wednesday following the meeting. “I’m not going to give up options.”