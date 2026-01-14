Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

China reports record $1.2T trade surplus despite US tariffs

Jan 14, 2026, 6:40am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Workers load steel products for export to a cargo ship.
China Daily via Reuters

China reported a record $1.2 trillion trade surplus last year, an indication the world’s second-biggest economy is weathering US tariffs.

While shipments to the US have plummeted, exports to Africa, Europe, and Southeast Asia surged in 2025, feeding anxiety that local industries may be decimated by cheap Chinese imports.

President Donald Trump has vowed to boost Chinese purchases of US products, and when asked if Chinese markets could open to US goods, said he thinks “it’s going to happen,” Reuters reported. Meanwhile, Canada’s prime minister will also look to boost Chinese purchases of Canadian goods — which tumbled by more than 10% last year — during his visit to Beijing this week.

A chart showing China’s annual change in exports.
Jeronimo Gonzalez
AD