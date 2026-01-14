Events Email Briefings
Cancer survival rates in the US hit new highs

Jan 14, 2026, 6:45am EST
A Spanish breast cancer survivors’ association.
Marcelo del Pozo/Reuters

Five-year cancer survival rates in the US topped 70% for the first time, the American Cancer Society’s annual report found.

That means that a person diagnosed with cancer is 70% as likely to be alive five years later as the average person. It represents steady progress: In the 1970s, the figure was 50%.

Improved screening can confuse the issue — if someone’s cancer is diagnosed early, they will survive longer after that diagnosis even without treatment — but evidence suggests that there has been real progress in treatment. Overall cancer incidence has remained broadly steady.

The ACS said many cancers had turned “from a death sentence into a chronic disease,” but warned that progress is threatened by cuts in science funding.

A chart showing global cancer death rates per 100,000 people.
Tom Chivers
