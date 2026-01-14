Events Email Briefings
Boeing orders outpace Airbus’ for first time in a decade

Jan 14, 2026, 6:43am EST
The engine of a Boeing Dreamliner 787-9.
Benoit Tessier/File Photo/Reuters

New Boeing orders outnumbered Airbus ones for the first time this decade, as airlines worldwide seek to placate Washington by buying American.

Boeing has had a nightmare few years, with two deadly crashes and one near-catastrophe on its flagship 737 Max airliner since 2018.

But US regulators eased restrictions in a sign of growing confidence, and airlines upped their order numbers — albeit partly “to ingratiate themselves with the Trump administration,” the Financial Times argued.

The company booked 1,075 orders last year compared to 1,000 for its chief rival. The air industry in general is booming: Delta Air Lines forecast a 20% profit jump this year, driven by high-end customers.

A chart showing the price performance for Airbus and Boeing.
Tom Chivers
