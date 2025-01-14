Trump would have been convicted, special counsel argues

Donald Trump would have been convicted by a jury in DC for attempting to overturn the 2020 election results had he not been reelected, special counsel Jack Smith wrote in a report released early Tuesday.

“Indeed, but for Mr. Trump’s election and imminent return to the Presidency, the Office assessed that the admissible evidence was sufficient to obtain and sustain a conviction at trial,” reads the conclusion.

The report comes days after Smith resigned from his post and includes “new insights into Smith’s investigative process, the challenges his team encountered, and the reasoning behind their decisions on what charges to pursue and which to abandon,” The Washington Post writes.

While judge Aileen Cannon cleared the way for the release of the Jan. 6 report hours earlier, Smith’s volume on the classified documents case will stay secret for now.