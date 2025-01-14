South Korean police attempt to arrest impeached president for second time

South Korean investigators arrived at the home of embattled President Yoon Suk Yeol Tuesday after he failed to show up to his first impeachment trial hearing, local news agency Yonhap reported. This is the second attempt to arrest Yoon for his botched Dec. 4 martial law declaration — the first try ended earlier this month after a six-hour standoff with his military detail.

In anticipation of the second attempt, thousands of Yoon supporters — including some 30 lawmakers from his ruling People Power’s Party, according to Yonhap — gathered outside the president’s residence, with some forming human chains to hamper access.