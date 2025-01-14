Events Newsletters
South Korean police attempt to arrest impeached president for second time

Diego Mendoza
Diego Mendoza
Jan 14, 2025, 4:03pm EST
East Asia
President Yoon Suk Yeol
JEON HEON-KYUN/Pool via REUTERS
The News

South Korean investigators arrived at the home of embattled President Yoon Suk Yeol Tuesday after he failed to show up to his first impeachment trial hearing, local news agency Yonhap reported. This is the second attempt to arrest Yoon for his botched Dec. 4 martial law declaration — the first try ended earlier this month after a six-hour standoff with his military detail.

In anticipation of the second attempt, thousands of Yoon supporters — including some 30 lawmakers from his ruling People Power’s Party, according to Yonhap — gathered outside the president’s residence, with some forming human chains to hamper access.

Know More

Yoon is wanted for questioning for his alleged role in an attempted insurrection, a crime that can carry harsh punishments, including life in prison or the death penalty, according to CNN.

Yoon was impeached by the country’s parliament after several members of his own party voted with opposition lawmakers, tipping South Korea into the current political crisis. A constitutional court must now decide whether to formally remove Yoon from office. A second impeachment trial hearing is slated for Thursday.

The vacuum of power in Seoul has led to a broken chain of command, with conflicting reports as to whether the military would comply with the government to arrest Yoon.

