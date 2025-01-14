Republicans will only have themselves to blame if can’t pass Trump agenda: Hern

House and Senate Republicans “can’t blame the Democrats for not getting something done” once US President-elect Donald Trump takes office, Rep. Kevin Hern, R-Okla., said Tuesday, emphasizing the party’s trifecta hold on US government as a competitive — but tenuous — advantage.

“Every day that we go past January 20 [and] we’re not getting stuff done, we don’t need to look at anybody else other than ourselves,” Hern told Semafor’s Elana Schor at a Principals Live event on Tuesday in Washington, DC.

Hern currently chairs the House’s Republican Study Committee — the House’s largest conservative caucus. A staunch Trump supporter, Hern stressed the need to get the president-elect’s agenda through Congress as soon as possible, and in as few bills as possible. That will require more bipartisanship than some observers might expect, Hern said.

Democratic and Republican lawmakers reach across the aisle “every single day,” he said, and while Republicans hold control of the House, White House, and Senate, razor thin margins mean that pushing through legislation may still require Democratic backing: “You can’t be demonizing one another and at the same time asking for support.”