Trump defense pick Hegseth dodges senators’ probing on US military limits

The News
Donald Trump’s nominee for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth sidestepped senators’ probing over the limits of the US military at a contentious confirmation hearing Tuesday — including questions on whether he would order the use of force against US citizens and NATO allies.
While being questioned by Sen. Mazie Hirono D-Ha., Hegseth didn’t answer whether he would carry out an order from Trump to shoot American protesters. Hegseth also didn’t answer a question over a potential order to use the military in order to assume control of Greenland — a territory administered by Denmark, a NATO country — and the Panama Canal. Trump has repeatedly floated such action against both territories in recent days.
“I will emphasize that President Trump received 77 million votes to be the lawful Commander-in-Chief,” Hegseth said, adding that he wouldn’t discuss hypothetical orders in a public forum.
Know More
One of Trump’s most controversial cabinet picks, Hegseth also faced intense scrutiny from senators of both parties over his personal conduct — including alleged sexual misconduct and alcohol use — his views on women and minority members of the military, and his lack of experience in running a large organization like the Pentagon.
Hegseth offered few details on his foreign policy views, but seemed largely aligned with Trump’s isolationist, but aggressive, approach.
Hegseth reiterated his full support for Israel and “killing every last member of Hamas,” and expressed skepticism about continuing US support for Ukraine, describing Russia’s 2014 invasion of Crimea a “minor incursion.” Hegseth did stress, however, that the Pentagon could learn from Kyiv’s innovative use of warfare technology.
Democrats further pressed Hegseth on his international security knowledge: When asked by Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill. about security agreements with ASEAN countries, for example, Hegseth appeared flustered and failed to accurately name any one of the 10-member group.
Notable
- A sweeping article in The New Yorker published in December detailed how Hegseth stepped down from leadership positions at two veteran nonprofits after other employees raised concerns about alleged financial mismanagement, sexual misconduct, and excessive alcohol use.