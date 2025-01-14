Trump defense pick Hegseth dodges senators’ probing on US military limits

Donald Trump’s nominee for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth sidestepped senators’ probing over the limits of the US military at a contentious confirmation hearing Tuesday — including questions on whether he would order the use of force against US citizens and NATO allies.

While being questioned by Sen. Mazie Hirono D-Ha., Hegseth didn’t answer whether he would carry out an order from Trump to shoot American protesters. Hegseth also didn’t answer a question over a potential order to use the military in order to assume control of Greenland — a territory administered by Denmark, a NATO country — and the Panama Canal. Trump has repeatedly floated such action against both territories in recent days.

“I will emphasize that President Trump received 77 million votes to be the lawful Commander-in-Chief,” Hegseth said, adding that he wouldn’t discuss hypothetical orders in a public forum.