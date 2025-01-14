Johnson reclaims power over the House floor

Speaker Mike Johnson on Tuesday reasserted power over a corner of the House that caused problems for his Republicans throughout the last Congress.

The Louisiana Republican chose Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., to chair the powerful Rules Committee, which holds sway over how legislation gets to the House floor. But despite Foxx’s loyalty to leaders, the biggest changes came below the top level: Rep. Brian Jack, R-Ga., will take a Rules seat being vacated by Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa., and Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Va., will take the seat once occupied by Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky.

Massie ended the Jan. 3 speaker’s election as Johnson’s only opponent after two other skeptics changed their votes, re-electing the speaker on the first ballot. Even before that, however, Massie’s tenure at Rules began to look shaky.

He was one of a conservative trio who joined the powerful committee as a concession from former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, and even after McCarthy’s ouster, that Rules Committee bloc effectively forced Johnson to steer many huge bills around the panel by courting Democratic votes.

Griffith is a member of the conservative Freedom Caucus, and his appointment appeared designed as a consolation prize to the right wing of the conference. Many Freedom Caucus members had hoped to see another conservative in the Rules trio, Texas Rep. Chip Roy, rise to chairman this year.

Massie told Semafor that he recommended Griffith to Johnson, “because I think Morgan would follow the rules, be least likely to use procedure to get policy.”