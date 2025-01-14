China mulls selling TikTok to Musk as US sale-or-ban deadline looms

Beijing is reportedly mulling the sale of TikTok’s US operations to Elon Musk ahead of a Sunday deadline for the app’s owner to sell it to an American company or face a ban in the country.

According to Bloomberg and The Wall Street Journal, the proposal is part of a broader discussion among Chinese officials over Beijing’s stance toward Donald Trump: Establishing closer ties to Musk — a Trump ally who already has a relationship with China as a result of his EV company, Tesla — is among the strategies being considered. ByteDance, which owns TikTok, maintained that its US operation is not for sale, and described the reports of a potential deal with Musk as “pure fiction.”