Biden relaxes restrictions on Cuba ahead of Trump inauguration

US President Joe Biden’s administration will remove Cuba from the list of state sponsors of terrorism, just days before President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

US officials said the decision was part of a deal facilitated by the Catholic Church that will see Havana release scores of political prisoners. One senior Biden administration official projected that a “significant” number of people detained in Cuba during July 2021 human rights protests would be released as part of the agreement.

The official described the move and two other relaxations of restrictions as a “gesture of good will” toward Cuba, adding that the US government has “no credible evidence at this time of ongoing support by Cuba to support international terrorism.”

A second senior administration official cited requests from multiple countries, including Brazil and Colombia, that Cuba be taken off the list.