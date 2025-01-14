Events Newsletters
Americans believe the US lost ground under Biden, Gallup survey finds

Morgan Chalfant
Jan 14, 2025, 7:12am EST
politicsNorth America
US President Joe Biden.
Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters
The News

As US President Joe Biden prepares to deliver his farewell address on Wednesday evening, new Gallup polling shows that Americans do not believe his presidency ushered in much progress.

A chart showing a survey asking Americans whether they think the Biden administration made progress, stood still or lost ground on certain issues.

Majorities said they believe the US lost ground over the past four years in addressing the federal debt, immigration, the wealth gap, the economy, the US’ place in the world, and crime, according to the December survey.

Meanwhile, pluralities said they think the US has fallen behind in other areas like infrastructure, despite Biden presiding over the passage and implementation of a sweeping bipartisan infrastructure law.

In fact, the only issue included in the poll that a plurality said the US has improved on is rights for gay, lesbian, and transgender people.

Democrats were more likely than Republicans to see progress under Biden, but Republicans and Republican-leaning independents as a whole also reported progress on LGBT rights.

