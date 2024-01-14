Hecklers compete with scarce voters in frozen Iowa

ATLANTIC, Iowa – Donald Trump’s Republican opponents returned to the trail on Saturday, facing sub-zero temperatures but no new snow. They also faced pranksters.

At a stop here, where the the Super PAC that supports Ron DeSantis, Never Back Down, bought McDonalds cheeseburgers for around 30 potential voters, DeSantis was interrupted by The Good Liars, a liberal-leaning comedy duo. “Nothing’s going to stop us,” said the candidate’s wife, Casey, before being interrupted by Davram Steifler.

“Real quick, before we get started – thank you, everyone!” said Steifler. “I want to present to you this participation trophy.”

A dozen cameras rolled as Steifler attempted to hand the candidate his prize. Some in the Republican crowd laughed, quieting after Steifler told DeSantis he was “probably not gonna win the election.” DeSantis blocked the trophy with his hand.

“I don’t do participation trophies,” he said, beckoning a security guard as Casey DeSantis put herself between the prankster and her husband. “Sorry, buddy.”

The DeSantises, joined by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Texas Rep. Chip Roy, and social conservative activist Bob Vander Plaats, went ahead with the program. Steifler’s partner, Jason Selvig, slowly moved between the press corps and the DeSantis team. When he attempted to speak, guards sprung into action and hauled him out of the room.

“He was not from Atlantic,” DeSantis said. He told the crowd about a protester who’d interrupted an event in Ames the day before, shouting about his donations from the energy industry: “They’re charging the stage and complaining about fossil fuels in the middle of a blizzard.”

Winter storms have thinned candidate’s crowds this week, but each candidate on the ground – Trump canceled his Saturday schedule – had dealt with unwelcome interruptions.

Vivek Ramaswamy repeatedly quieted climate protesters at a stop in Des Moines, telling them they weren’t being “productive,” and blowing their chances at asking real questions. Nikki Haley, whose campaign has more firmly controlled attendance and media access, ignored a question from a man working with pro-Trump social media influencer Laura Loomer – would she return a donation from LinkedIn’s Reid Hoffman “in light of the Epstein documents?”

Haley does not take questions while meeting voters after her event, as journalist Michael Tracey found when he attempted to ask the candidate a question about U.S. military strikes in Yemen; he was removed, and told not to return, before she could respond.