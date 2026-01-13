Exclusive / US Supreme Court to hear pivotal cases on trans athlete bans

The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments today on two pivotal cases regarding restrictions on transgender athletes.

The cases involve disputes over laws in West Virginia and Idaho that bar transgender students from competing on school sports teams that align with their gender identity.

The rulings later this year will have national ramifications, with similar restrictions in place in 25 states, and could reshape how US law defines sex discrimination.

Recent decisions suggest the conservative court will rule in the states’ favor (the justices upheld a ban on transgender medical care for minors in Tennessee last year). West Virginia Attorney General John McCuskey told Semafor he’s “confident” in the case, though he acknowledged it’s “a daunting task to try to assume what nine of the smartest lawyers in the world are going to ask you about very far-reaching and important constitutional questions.”