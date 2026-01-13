Trump said to lean toward striking Iran over deadly protests

US President Donald Trump is reportedly leaning towards striking Iran, though many of his top officials and Tehran itself are pushing for negotiations over the Islamic Republic’s crackdown on protests.

Iran claimed to have quelled demonstrations that have lasted more than two weeks and are feared to have left hundreds dead, even easing its telecoms blackout, though an internet shutdown persisted.

Iran struck a conciliatory tone in talks with a Trump envoy, while The Wall Street Journal said administration officials, including Vice President JD Vance, are urging Trump to explore diplomatic channels.

The US president has so far taken a hard line, though, announcing secondary tariffs on Iran’s trading partners and eyeing a military response.