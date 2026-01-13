Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Washington, DC newsletter icon
From Semafor Washington, DC
In your inbox, every weekday morning
Sign up

Exclusive / Progressive Democrats urge party to go populist in midterms

Burgess Everett
Burgess Everett
Congressional Bureau Chief
Jan 13, 2026, 4:53am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Chris Murphy
Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

Four progressive Democratic senators are telling their colleagues to pivot quickly to economic populism, according to details first shared with Semafor.

“Billionaires and corporate interests have captured our political system, but our party’s anemic response to the rigging of our democracy and economy in favor of the ultra-wealthy has eroded our credibility with working people,” wrote Democratic Sens. Chris Murphy, Adam Schiff, Elizabeth Warren, and Tina Smith in a letter to their Democratic colleagues.

The senators used polling from both Democratic-aligned and GOP-aligned groups to argue that “bland policy proposals” won’t work without calling out “who is getting screwed and who is doing the screwing.”

They advocated for messaging that explicitly targets taxing the rich and increasing the minimum wage. Murphy told Semafor that type of populism is good policy, and “also our party’s path to victory in 2026 and beyond.”

AD