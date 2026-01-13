Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Old-school horror in a high-tech world

Jan 13, 2026, 5:28pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
A still form Hampstead Theatre’s YouTube trailer for “A Ghost in Your Ear.”
Hampstead Theatre/YouTube

A frightening new production at London’s Hampstead Theatre combines gothic horror with cutting-edge audio design.

A Ghost in Your Ear follows a struggling actor, George, who is invited to record lines for a ghost story. The gig requires him to speak into a head-shaped microphone capturing three-dimensional sound, which in turn is transmitted to binaural headphones worn by each audience member; naturally (or unnaturally), the work turns out to be more than George bargained for.

Though the show draws on an older horror tradition, it’s an inherently high-tech thriller, framed in the “alien, contemporary world of state-of-the-art sound equipment,” the Financial Times wrote: Those scared out of their seats can leave, “but you won’t be allowed back.

Brendan Ruberry
AD