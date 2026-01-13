Events Email Briefings
Norway leads global EV charge

Jan 13, 2026, 7:40am EST
An EV in Oslo.
Leonhard Foeger/Reuters

More than 97% of cars sold in Norway last year were electric or plug-in hybrids, and EVs now outnumber both diesel and petrol cars on the country’s roads.

In 2017, Oslo set an ambitious target of ending fossil-fuel car sales by 2025, “and it basically got there,” Electrek reported: December numbers were even starker than the whole-year figures.

Norway has long led the way on EVs, with generous incentives for consumers to buy them, and despite a few wobbles for the industry, the rest of the world is heading in a similar direction. EVs now account for 25% of global market share, with Europe and Asia leading the charge, an Ember Energy report found.

A chart showing Norway’s share of EVs in new car sales.
Tom Chivers
