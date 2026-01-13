Microsoft vows to limit data center energy costs

US tech giants, under pressure from politicians and communities, vowed to take more aggressive steps to keep their data centers from hiking electricity costs.

Microsoft’s president said Tuesday that the company will pay utility rates that are high enough to cover their energy costs, replenish more water than the facilities use, and add to local tax bases where it has data centers.

Google, which recently bought an energy developer, is pushing federal regulators to speed up approvals for data centers that supply their own power.

US President Donald Trump is urging Big Tech companies to “pay their own way” to avoid raising electricity prices, as the AI boom pushes power-grid operators to the brink.