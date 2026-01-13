Mexico’s Sheinbaum said had ‘very good’ talk with Trump

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said she had a “very good talk” with US President Donald Trump amid tensions over Washington’s increasing military clout in the region.

Trump has ramped up pressure on Mexico over drug flows across the border, saying just last week that Sheinbaum is “a good woman, but the cartels are running Mexico.”

In a move that experts say is aimed at providing legal grounding for a potential US strike on cartels, the White House recently designated the groups as terrorist organizations.

Meanwhile, Mexico has become Cuba’s biggest oil supplier, potentially further angering Trump, who has vowed to cut off the island nation. Sheinbaum “is boxed in on all sides,” a prominent Mexican analyst said.