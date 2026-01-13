Events Email Briefings
Intelligence for the New World Economy

Japan markets ride high on ‘Takaichi trade’

Jan 13, 2026, 5:39pm EST
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi
Eugene Hoshiko/Pool via Reuters

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s plan to call a snap election jolted the country’s markets, as investors bet on her expansionary fiscal policy.

A conservative who has enjoyed high approval ratings, Takaichi reportedly plans to tell allies on Wednesday that she is eyeing an election in February in a bid to tighten her grip on power.

That reinvigorated the “Takaichi trade,” thanks to expectations that she will have a freer hand to push stimulative measures that could boost defense, AI, and energy sectors: Japanese stocks hit a record high Tuesday. A strong showing could also reduce Takaichi’s vulnerability to domestic pushback as she navigates a diplomatic spat with China, analysts said.

J.D. Capelouto
