India, China step up scrutiny of delivery apps

The world’s two most populous countries are stepping up regulation of delivery platforms in a bid to curb damaging competitive practices.

China’s antitrust regulator this week opened an investigation into the country’s e-commerce sector to target aggressive discounting that has pushed prices down and dampened margins. And Indian authorities convinced major delivery apps to stop promising 10-minute delivery times, following concerns about the impact on gig workers’ health and safety.

Competition in the Indian market has driven a “quick commerce” sector boom, aided by strategically located warehouses and armies of drivers who could be penalized for late deliveries. Some 200,000 gig workers recently protested across the country to call for better wages and conditions.