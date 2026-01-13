Global leaders & CEOs join leadership of Semafor World Economy 2026 annual convening

Semafor today announced the Global Advisory Board for its flagship Semafor World Economy annual convening this spring. The summit, which last year made news as the largest CEO gathering in North America, will double in size this year to 400 CEOs.

The Semafor World Economy Global Advisory Board is a group of visionary business leaders helping Semafor shape its new platform that empowers global CEOs to navigate extraordinary complexity through the expert curation of profound insights, ideas, and diverse perspectives.

As Semafor scales globally this year and Semafor World Economy grows from three to five days, the 2026 Global Advisory Board now includes leaders from around the world representing nearly every sector of the global economy — from finance and energy to technology and manufacturing — across the US and G20 economies.

Last year’s co-chairs — Ken C. Griffin, Founder & CEO, Citadel LLC; Henry R. Kravis, Co‐Founder & Co‐Executive Chairman, KKR; Penny S. Pritzker, Former US Secretary of Commerce; and David M. Rubenstein, Co‐Founder & Co‐Chairman, The Carlyle Group — continue to lead this effort.