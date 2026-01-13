Games Workshop slated to open US ‘Warhammer World’ in 2027

Games Workshop will open a “Warhammer World” hub in the US next year, a sign of the British company’s global reach.

The 50-year-old wargaming firm has become a giant, with its sci-fi/fantasy tabletop games and paint-your-own miniature figurines bolstered by successful video games, a growing universe of fiction, and an upcoming Amazon Prime TV series starring Henry Cavill, Dispatch noted. The company on Tuesday reported record half-year sales, and last month entered the UK’s 100 largest companies by market capitalization.

There is no better example of what Britain does best, an UnHerd writer argued: With a fourth UK factory underway, and a fifth in the works, Games Workshop possesses the soft power potential to become “a British Disney or Marvel.”