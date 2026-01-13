Egypt, Somalia announce plans to boost renewables

Egypt and Somalia announced plans to boost renewable energy production, in a bid to improve self-reliance.

Egypt signed deals worth $1.8 billion with Norwegian and Chinese firms for solar energy and battery farms, part of plans to gain 42% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, Somalia — heavily reliant on diesel, and with much of the country lacking electricity altogether — is also hoping to boost renewables: It has “vast solar and wind potential” thanks to year-round sun and reliable onshore winds, Oil Price reported, and will receive EU and African Development Bank grants to exploit them. Mogadishu also partnered with Turkey to invest in offshore oil and gas exploration.