Canadian PM Carney heads to China for trade talks

Separate high-level meetings in East Asia illustrated the tricky balancing act for longtime US allies seeking to insulate themselves from an increasingly unpredictable White House.

Canada’s prime minister was due in Beijing and, according to the Toronto Star, will offer dropping tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles in exchange for China cutting its own levies.

Ottawa and Beijing have had frigid relations for years, but Canada is grappling with “the pain of a trade war” that is forcing it to diversify ties, The Guardian said.

Elsewhere, South Korea’s leader was in Tokyo for talks: The US allies have in recent years each received pressure from China — as well as demands from Washington to pay more towards their own defense.