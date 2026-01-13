Events Email Briefings
Big Tech weighs fleeing California in face of billionaire tax

Jan 13, 2026, 7:38am EST
Larry Page and Sergey Brin.
Larry Page and Sergey Brin. Jacob Silberberg/Reuters

Google cofounders Sergey Brin and Larry Page appear to be reducing ties with California. The pair set up the now $4 trillion company in Menlo Park in 1998, but last month they terminated or relocated various interests. The moves may have been triggered by a proposed one-time tax of 5% on all assets for Californians worth $1 billion or more, The New York Times reported.

California is not alone in targeting the super wealthy — the European Parliament recently held a hearing on taxing “ultra-high-net-worth individuals” — but one billionaire warned in the Financial Times it could backfire: The state is immensely reliant on the top 1% of taxpayers for revenue, and if many billionaires leave, public services will be hit.

Tom Chivers
