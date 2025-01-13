UK plans to ramp up AI in ‘decade of national renewal’

The UK government unveiled details of a far-reaching plan to boost artificial intelligence adoption on Monday, including a multibillion-pound investment in computing capacity and the creation of zones across the country with expedited planning approvals to facilitate the buildout of data centers.

It also announced plans to build a National Data Library of public sector data assets for the purpose of training AI models.

AD

“AI has the potential to change all of our lives, but for too long, we have been curious and often cautious bystanders to the change unfolding around us. With this plan, we become agents of that change,” Secretary of State for Science, Innovation, and Technology Peter Kyle said.