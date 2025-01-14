Trump expected to dial into Davos

The Scoop
Donald Trump is expected to appear at this year’s World Economic Forum remotely via video conference, a person familiar with the president-elect’s plans told Semafor.
The WEF, which convenes the global economic elite annually at the Swiss ski resort Davos, will take place during the first week of Trump’s presidency. The president-elect attended twice during his first term, and his administration also plans to send Cabinet members in person this year, a source close to Trump previously told Semafor.
A Trump spokesperson and a spokesperson for the WEF did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Know More
This year’s gathering was already slated to focus heavily on the incoming administration’s “America First” policy plans. With Trump planning to speak remotely, some of his key allies are heading there in person
The Forum has long been a target for populist movements around the world, from the left-wing anti-globalization protesters of the 1990s to Trump’s allies in more recent years. But the elite gathering is also a key hub for global CEOs shaping their strategy for the coming years — and looking most of all for signs from an unpredictable Washington.
Notable
- Trump’s last speech in Davos, in 2020, immediately preceded the global outbreak of COVID-19 and touted “an economic boom the likes of which the world has never seen before.”