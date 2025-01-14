Trump expected to dial into Davos

Donald Trump is expected to appear at this year’s World Economic Forum remotely via video conference, a person familiar with the president-elect’s plans told Semafor.

The WEF, which convenes the global economic elite annually at the Swiss ski resort Davos, will take place during the first week of Trump’s presidency. The president-elect attended twice during his first term, and his administration also plans to send Cabinet members in person this year, a source close to Trump previously told Semafor.

A Trump spokesperson and a spokesperson for the WEF did not immediately respond to requests for comment.