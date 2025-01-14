Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Trump expected to dial into Davos

Shelby Talcott
Shelby Talcott
Jan 13, 2025, 7:14pm EST
Shealah Craighead / White House
PostEmailWhatsapp

In this article:

Title icon

The Scoop

Donald Trump is expected to appear at this year’s World Economic Forum remotely via video conference, a person familiar with the president-elect’s plans told Semafor.

The WEF, which convenes the global economic elite annually at the Swiss ski resort Davos, will take place during the first week of Trump’s presidency. The president-elect attended twice during his first term, and his administration also plans to send Cabinet members in person this year, a source close to Trump previously told Semafor.

A Trump spokesperson and a spokesperson for the WEF did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In this article:

Title icon

The Scoop

Title icon

Know More

Title icon

Notable

Title icon

Know More

This year’s gathering was already slated to focus heavily on the incoming administration’s “America First” policy plans. With Trump planning to speak remotely, some of his key allies are heading there in person

AD

The Forum has long been a target for populist movements around the world, from the left-wing anti-globalization protesters of the 1990s to Trump’s allies in more recent years. But the elite gathering is also a key hub for global CEOs shaping their strategy for the coming years — and looking most of all for signs from an unpredictable Washington.

Title icon

Notable

  • Trump’s last speech in Davos, in 2020, immediately preceded the global outbreak of COVID-19 and touted “an economic boom the likes of which the world has never seen before.”
AD
AD