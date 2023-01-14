Disney sparks Twitter debate on whether it's 'Lunar New Year' or 'Chinese New Year'

A seemingly innocent Disneyland Resort tweet has reignited a debate among those who celebrate Lunar New Year: whether it's appropriate to call the holiday that, or instead refer to it as Chinese New Year.

Over the last week, dozens of Twitter users have replied to the post, the vast majority of them chastising Disney for calling it Lunar New Year.

"Chinese New Year! Call it Chinese New Year!" one user wrote. "Chinese New Year! I've loved Disney since I was a kid, but you guys keep breaking the hearts of Chinese kids!" posted another.

It's worth nothing that many of the Twitter accounts that were pro-Chinese New Year appeared to have been created recently, with barely any followers.

Other users appeared to defend Disney, explaining why many see Lunar New Year as more inclusive.

"Saying chinese new year means they forget Vietnam or Korea, who also celebrate it," one user commented. "It's not an exclusive celebration in China, so maybe they tried to include all, not only chinese."