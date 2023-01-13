CODE BLUE: A 'non-dangerous' clouded leopard is missing at a Texas zoo
The Dallas Zoo in Texas is closed for the day after a clouded leopard went missing, officials announced Friday.
The search is ongoing for the leopard amid a "Code Blue" at the zoo — which means "a non-dangerous animal that is out of its habitat."
"One of our clouded leopards was not in its habitat when the team arrived this morning and is unaccounted for at this time," the zoo said in a tweet, calling it a "serious situation."
The Dallas police are helping with the search at the zoo.
"Given the nature of these animals, we believe the animal is still on grounds and hiding," the zoo said.
Clouded leopards are a vulnerable species native to the cloud forests of Southeast Asia. They cannot roar or purr, and are rather short compared to other big cats.
"Although a relatively small predator, a clouded leopard can take down sizeable prey because of its strong legs, large canines and extreme gape (ability to open mouth to about 100 degrees)," according to the Smithsonian National Zoo.
The Dallas Zoo has previously tweeted about two of its clouded leopard sisters, Luna and Nova, saying the cats are "arboreal and spend lots of time in their treetop perches."