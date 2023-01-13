CODE BLUE: A 'non-dangerous' clouded leopard is missing at a Texas zoo

Frank Wouters/Wikimedia Commons

The Dallas Zoo in Texas is closed for the day after a clouded leopard went missing, officials announced Friday.

The search is ongoing for the leopard amid a "Code Blue" at the zoo — which means "a non-dangerous animal that is out of its habitat."

"One of our clouded leopards was not in its habitat when the team arrived this morning and is unaccounted for at this time," the zoo said in a tweet, calling it a "serious situation."