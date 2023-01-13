At least a dozen Grenfell firefighters have terminal cancer

Experts in the U.K. are putting together a list of firefighters who have been diagnosed with cancer in the aftermath of Grenfell, and expect the number to go over 20 people.

The diagnoses include leukemia and incurable digestive cancers.

In June 2017, a fire at Grenfell Tower, a high-rise in west London, burned for 60 hours and killed 72 people. More than 250 firefighters responded to the scene.

Studies of the area around Grenfell have found high levels of cancer-causing carcinogens which may pose health risks to the surrounding community and survivors of the fire.

AD

Firefighters are twice as likely to be diagnosed with cancer if they stay in their equipment for more than four hours after attending a scene, or if they notice soot in their nose or throat.

Some Grenfell first responders stayed in their suits for up to 10 hours.