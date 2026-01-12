Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

US weighs Iran action as deadly protests surge

Jan 12, 2026, 6:23am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
A photo from the protests in Iran.
Social media via Reuters

US President Donald Trump said Washington was planning a possible intervention over Iran’s crackdown against anti-government protests.

More than 500 people are reported to have died as the regime — weakened by sanctions, economic stagnation, and recent attacks by the US and Israel — moved against the demonstrations, the most serious threat against the authorities in years.

Tehran has blocked internet access, but footage of widespread protests, including chants of “death to the dictator,” has made it out.

Trump said the attacks on protesters could lead to “very strong options” but that Iran wants to negotiate: Among the cards Tehran has to play would be to close the Strait of Hormuz, a key thoroughfare for much of the world’s oil.

Tom Chivers
AD