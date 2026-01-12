UK, Germany mull boosting NATO in Arctic amid Greenland controversy

Britain and Germany are discussing how to bolster NATO’s military presence in the Arctic, in a bid to deter Russian aggression and fend off US President Donald Trump’s threat to take over Greenland.

Washington’s rhetoric over a potential assault on the Danish territory has been given greater credence by its capture of Venezuela’s president, and European leaders are scrambling to respond. They want to show that they have the Arctic’s security under control, Bloomberg reported, and are seeking to undermine Trump’s arguments for annexing Greenland.

The Arctic is of growing strategic importance, both as a source of minerals and, as the seas warm and ice melts, as a shipping route from the Atlantic to the Pacific.