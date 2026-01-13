Trump’s Wall Street home-buying ban won’t fix housing shortage, exec says

An executive at the largest owner of single-family rental homes in the US said President Donald Trump’s move to outlaw institutional investors from owning homes won’t actually address a homebuilding shortage.

“The notion that we are crowding out the individual homebuyer, I think, is an old view,” Stephen Scherr, president of investment firm Pretium, said in an interview.

Trump’s announcement that he hopes to ban institutional investors from owning single-family homes is the president’s latest acknowledgment of an affordability gap he’s previously shrugged off or blamed on Democrats. His administration is also buying housing bonds and floated the idea of a 50-year mortgage in an effort to bring down the cost of homeownership.

“A third of Americans are renters, either by choice or because they belong to the roughly half of Americans who wouldn’t qualify for a mortgage,” Scherr, a former Goldman Sachs CFO, said. That figure is about 90% for Pretium’s renters, who otherwise look like the population at large — mostly millennials and Gen X, roughly 40% married, and with incomes actually a fair bit higher than the average.