Trump announces 25% tariff on countries doing business with Iran

President Donald Trump on Monday said any country doing business with Iran would face 25% US tariffs, after Tehran said it was prepared for either “war” or dialogue with Washington.

Following mass anti-government protests, Iran enacted an internet blackout and promoted pro-government rallies, but the regime’s options appear increasingly limited as Trump also weighs military action over reports of hundreds of protesters being killed.

Geopolitically weakened, Iran can’t expect its ally Russia to come to its aid, beyond shipping helicopters and harboring fleeing leaders, Carnegie Politika wrote.

And while China denounced “interference” in Iran, an influential Chinese nationalist blog wrote the country shouldn’t “take the bullet” for its embattled partner, arguing Tehran hasn’t proven its value to Beijing.