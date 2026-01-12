Events Email Briefings
Senegal’s oil output enjoys bumper year in 2025

Jan 12, 2026, 8:35am EST
An offshore oil platform in Nigeria.
An offshore oil platform in Nigeria. Frédéric Soltan/Corbis via Getty Images.

Senegal produced 36.1 million barrels of oil in 2025, outstripping previous projections, its energy ministry said.

Senegal’s oil output — which Dakar sees as playing an increasingly important role in economic development — comes from the offshore Sangomar oil and gas field, which began production in 2024.

Bassirou Diomaye Faye’s government has vowed to ensure the country’s hydrocarbon industry is “well managed,” with a proportion of revenues being placed in funds to protect against price volatility, as well as in health and education.

The government also wants oil receipts to help reduce Senegal’s reliance on loans, as it grapples with debts that the IMF said hit 132% of GDP at the end of 2024. Last week its prime minister insisted that the country would not need to implement a restructuring plan, despite facing a tough repayment schedule.

A chart showing African nations with the largest oil supply, in terajoules.
Alexis Akwagyiram
