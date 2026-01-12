Events Email Briefings
Exclusive / Senate whip backs Hageman in Wyoming Senate race

Burgess Everett
Burgess Everett
Congressional Bureau Chief
Jan 12, 2026, 6:04am EST
Harriet Hageman
Harriet Hageman/Handout via Reuters

If the race to be the next senator from Wyoming wasn’t over already, it is now. Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso, R-Wyo., is endorsing Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., to succeed retiring Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., according to details first shared with Semafor.

In a video endorsement set to be released this morning, Barrasso says Hageman’s been “critical” to cutting regulations and taxes, increasing Wyoming energy production, and boosting rural health care funding.

President Donald Trump has already endorsed Hageman, and Barrasso said she’ll be “a leader that you can trust to advance President Trump’s America First agenda” in the Senate.

Hageman’s ascension is part of the domino effect from former Rep. Liz Cheney’s hard turn against Trump after Jan. 6; Hageman’s defeat of Cheney in 2022 put her in pole position for the next Senate seat.

