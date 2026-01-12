Record number of Americans identify as independents

The share of American adults who identify as political independents hit a record high of 45% last year, according to Gallup polling released Monday, even as political polarization intensifies across the US.

The increase over the past high of 43%, recorded in 2014, 2023, and 2024, was partially driven by younger Americans increasingly identifying as independent (56% of Gen Z adults describe themselves that way, according to the poll).

In a year where Republicans controlled the White House and Congress, Democrats held an eight-point edge over Republicans in party identification and leaning — a reversal from 2024 that could buoy the minority party’s hopes ahead of the midterms.

While independents have been the largest political group most years Gallup asked the question, the data nevertheless suggests that more Americans are tiring of both political parties.