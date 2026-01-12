Events Email Briefings
Intelligence for the New World Economy

Record number of Americans identify as independents

Jan 12, 2026, 5:28am EST
A voter looks at a ballot
Fred Greaves/Reuters

The share of American adults who identify as political independents hit a record high of 45% last year, according to Gallup polling released Monday, even as political polarization intensifies across the US.

A chart showing US political party identification between 1988 and 2025.

The increase over the past high of 43%, recorded in 2014, 2023, and 2024, was partially driven by younger Americans increasingly identifying as independent (56% of Gen Z adults describe themselves that way, according to the poll).

In a year where Republicans controlled the White House and Congress, Democrats held an eight-point edge over Republicans in party identification and leaning — a reversal from 2024 that could buoy the minority party’s hopes ahead of the midterms.

While independents have been the largest political group most years Gallup asked the question, the data nevertheless suggests that more Americans are tiring of both political parties.

Morgan Chalfant
