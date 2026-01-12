Prada’s $939 Indian Kolhapuri sandals to hit stores following backlash

Prada’s $939 “Made in India” Kolhapuri chappal will go on sale next month after the Italian fashion house was accused of cultural appropriation last year.

The brand drew backlash in June after initially unveiling a sandal that closely resembled the resilient handcrafted leather sandals, named for the Indian city of Kolhapur, without attribution to its origins. Prada has since partnered with two Indian government corporations to produce a limited edition collection of the footwear that will hit stores in February.

Kolhapuris can still be purchased in New Delhi for less than $15. Prada label or no, “Our regular customers… will keep coming to us,” one long-time seller told Nikkei.