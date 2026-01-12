Painting sold for $117,000 turns out to be Rubens masterpiece

A painting bought at auction in 2023 turned out to be by Peter Paul Rubens — and to contain a hidden image when turned upside down.

The artwork sold at a discount, at less than $117,000. But the buyer, a Belgian art dealer, suspected — correctly — it was by the 16th-century Flemish master; he recognized the model from other works. Further investigation revealed that when the painting was turned over, another face appeared, that of a young woman in the old man’s beard.

The double image was likely not a deliberate illusion, but evidence of recycling: Rubens probably painted over an earlier work, The Guardian reported, adding that Rubens’ works usually sell for over $500,000.