Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

Japan begins trial to explore mining deep-sea rare earths

Jan 12, 2026, 6:44am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
A worker smelts Lanthanum.
A worker smelts Lanthanum, a rare earth metal. David Gray/Reuters.

Japan launched the world’s first deep-sea trial for mining rare earths, as the global race to secure access to the key metals heats up.

Japan and much of the West have moved to diversify the supply and refining of rare earths — crucial for the manufacture of cars, electronics, and military equipment — away from China after Beijing threatened to cut off US-bound supplies amid a trade dispute with Washington.

In response, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is expected to push other G7 nations to accelerate efforts to reduce their reliance on China when he hosts finance officials today. The G7 accounts for roughly 60% of global demand, while China makes up more than two-thirds of global supplies.

A chart showing the share of global mine and refined production of magnet rare earths.
Jeronimo Gonzalez
AD