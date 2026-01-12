Inside the scramble to keep a divided America’s 250th birthday on track

President Donald Trump, somewhere between his seizure of the Kennedy Center and his assault on the Fed, recently considered adding another independent government body to his collection: the United States Semiquincentennial Commission, which is charged with celebrating America’s birthday this summer.

The takeover would have made Trumpian sense. The 250th anniversary festivities (semiquincentennial is half of 500, in case you don’t see that word a lot) are a presidential preoccupation and a major channel for corporate fundraising. The bipartisan commission was established under President Barack Obama. It’s led by figures from a lost age of American politics, including former Rep. Joe Crowley, who lost his seat to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in the first glints of a new left-wing insurgency, and Cathy Gillespie, the wife of Bush-era Republican National Committee Chairman Ed Gillespie. The commission reflects a different ideological and aesthetic spirit than Trump’s. And MAGA figures on social media began calling for the head of its chairwoman, Rosie Rios, a Biden appointee.

Trump suggested to aides before Thanksgiving that he’d replace her with his longtime adviser Kellyanne Conway, a member of the commission, two Republicans familiar with those conversations said.

But the president then uncharacteristically demurred, and instead announced the creation of a parallel group called Freedom 250 to fund and produce his passion projects.

“I’ve seen collaboration, not confrontation,” Conway, who also advises Freedom 250, told me Sunday. She said she was “pleasantly surprised” by the comity between the parallel efforts.

And so, fittingly for a divided 2026 America, two quite different groups are preparing for the same date. The bipartisan, Establishment group has been promoting the anniversary at football games and the Times Square New Year’s Eve ball drop, and is sponsoring national programs like a student competition called America’s Field Trip.

The Trump-centric Freedom 250, meanwhile, will focus on big events featuring the president. The group was behind the lighting of the Washington Monument last month, and this summer it plans to stage a Great American State Fair, a prayer event on the National Mall, and an Ultimate Fighting Championship event at the White House, as well as begin the proposed construction of a triumphal arch.

