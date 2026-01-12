Congress braces for decisive week as shutdown nears

The clock is ticking down as lawmakers scramble to avoid a government shutdown and determine whether to extend the expired Affordable Care Act subsidies.

The recent House passage of a three-year subsidies extension puts pressure on Senate negotiators to seal the deal soon so it could be ready to potentially attach to a must-pass bill (like government funding).

But the Senate’s decision to advance a resolution limiting President Donald Trump’s military options in Venezuela could delay an effort to approve a package of three spending bills.

After this week, the Senate will go on recess for a week, with the House set to follow at the end of the month — leaving little time for cross-chamber coordination. And Democrats’ rising anger over last week’s ICE shooting could further impact the funding fight ahead of the Jan. 30 deadline.