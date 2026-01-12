Amazon Pharmacy offers Wegovy weight-loss pill

Amazon Pharmacy began offering Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy weight-loss pill, a move likely to intensify the drug’s impact on waistlines, grocery bills, and the food industry as a whole.

The Danish drugmaker hopes the new oral version could revive its fortunes, with its share price and profits flagging in the last year. Novo might be struggling, but GLP-1 drugs have had a profound impact: New research suggested that when US patients go on the drugs, household grocery spending drops an average 5.3%, and spending on fast food falls further.

The drugs appear to be the key reason that US obesity peaked in 2022, and the boss of the much-loved UK fast-food chain Greggs said GLP-1s have hit the company’s bottom line.