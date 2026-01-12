Events Email Briefings
Alphabet joins $4 trillion club

Jan 12, 2026, 5:34pm EST
The Google sign is shown on one of the company’s office buildings in Irvine, California.
Mike Blake/Reuters

Google’s parent company hit a $4 trillion market valuation on Monday after Apple picked Google’s Gemini to power its AI products.

Alphabet joins Nvidia, Microsoft, and Apple in the $4 trillion club — all reached the milestone in the last six months, fueled by the AI boom and enthusiasm over tech stocks.

Gemini will be used to revamp Siri, a move that bolsters Google’s position in its competition with OpenAI, which previously struck its own partnership to integrate ChatGPT into iPhones.

Apple has faced criticism over its AI efforts, especially its long-delayed overhaul of Siri, with the company instead opting to roll out “a subtle, sometimes invisible, occasionally resented form of AI,” TechCrunch wrote.

Chart showing Alphabet market capitalization since 2023
J.D. Capelouto
