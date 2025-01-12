Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

US sanctions on Russian oil to hit China and India hard

J.D. Capelouto
J.D. Capelouto
Jan 12, 2025, 12:39pm EST
businessEast Asia
Oil tanker Eagle S anchored near the Kilpilahti port in Porvoo, on the Gulf of Finland January 7, 2025.
Lehtikuva/Antti Aimo-Koivisto via Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

Fresh US sanctions on Moscow’s oil sector will severely curb Russian fossil fuel exports to India and China, analysts said.

Beijing and New Delhi became the largest buyers of Russian crude after the European Union pulled back following the invasion of Ukraine.

The new sanctions — Washington’s toughest yet — will likely force New Delhi and Beijing to look to the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas for alternatives, Reuters reported: One Singapore-based trader said Russian crude shipments to China are “going to drop off a cliff.”

The impending scramble will almost certainly push up both oil and shipping prices, Russian economy outlet The Bell wrote, as the outgoing Biden administration has “nothing to lose” politically from the fallout.

AD
AD