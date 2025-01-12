UK gallery to stay open for 24 hours to celebrate Van Gogh exhibit

London’s National Gallery is set to open through the night for only the second time in its history.

The 24-hour viewing marathon from Jan. 17-18 will mark the final weekend of the gallery’s sellout Van Gogh: Poets and Lovers exhibition, which focuses on the artist’s imaginative transformations.

Director Sir Gabriele Finaldi said he hoped visitors would draw inspiration from luminaries such as Francis Bacon, Lucian Freud, and David Hockney, who used to visit the paintings in the early hours in search of inspiration.

“I use the gallery as if it were a doctor,” Freud once said. “I come for ideas and help.”