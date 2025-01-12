India gears up for world’s largest public gathering

The world’s largest public gathering — the Maha Kumbh Mela — begins this week in India.

More than 400 million people are expected to take part in the six-week Hindu festival, which is held at an astrologically determined time every 12 years or so.

Attendees celebrate with a ritual dip in sacred waters at the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and the mythical Sarasvati rivers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, which has aggressively promoted Hindu religiosity, has essentially built a pop-up city for attendees, with 145,000 restrooms, 3,000 kitchens, and nearly half a million electricity connections.

It is a test of crowd management — Western researchers are reportedly attending to study the event’s infrastructure — as such a huge gathering comes with corresponding risks: A stampede at 1954’s festival killed hundreds.