Deadly California wildfires rage amid rising political rancor

California Democrats defended their response to the devastating Los Angeles wildfires, as firefighters struggled to put out the blazes.

President-elect Donald Trump suggested local officials were “incompetent,” while the state’s Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom decried what he called the “hurricane-force winds” of false information.

The fires — which have killed at least 16 people — have exposed vulnerabilities in infrastructure, with some fire hydrants running dry as the city’s water systems crumpled under the demand.

Trump, who has in the past used disasters to attack his political opponents, is “a master of tapping into people’s angst and projecting it far and wide for his benefit — and there is a lot of angst in Los Angeles right now,” The New York Times wrote.